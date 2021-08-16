South Africa: A Letter of Resignation From the Chairperson of the Muslim Burial Society of SA

opinion

Since the onset of the pandemic, I have found that the burial society has functioned more as a body that follows the philosophy of 'can we get away with it?' and all this while wildly flailing about in a sub-par attempt to find stability in a world that is falling apart.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Dear community,

After much deliberation and thought, it is with mixed feelings that I have decided to resign my post as chairperson of the burial society, which has served our Muslim communities for several decades. The feelings are mixed because they are a mishmash of both utter elation and pure relief.

The burial society, as you all know, is a mutual fund where all members contribute to our finances so as to assist the fulfilment and planning of funerals within our communities - essentially, it functions as a funeral scheme. However, in recent times, and when I say recent I mean since the onset of the pandemic, it has become more scheme-y and less assist-y.

There are a lot of bribes, backdoor handshakes and very, very dangerous protocols being ignored, all in the name of prayer.

I have spent so...