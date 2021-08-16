South Africa: Dear Mr President, in the Immortal Words of Jimmy Kruger, Your Zondo Evidence Leaves Me Cold

opinion

I expected more from you, but all I saw and heard was you trying to portray yourself as a saint. You could have done better by admitting that your whole movement has failed South Africans.

History has it on record that Jimmy Kruger, then apartheid South African Minister of Police, in reacting to the gruesome death of Black Consciousness leader Steve Biko made a comment that would go down as both shocking and inhumane: "I am not glad and I am not sorry about Mr Biko. It leaves me cold."

I cannot help but invoke Kruger's disgusting comment after having watched President Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony at the State Capture Commission last week. With no ounce of shame I feel compelled to say, "Mr President, I am not moved by your testimony, in fact it leaves me cold, to say the least." I expected leadership and some owning up to the destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and that the once-glorious movement you now lead would take responsibility for the mess.

Instead what we got was a public relations exercise of trying to position yourself, avoid mea culpa by any means necessary and spin the whole debacle of State Capture to frame...