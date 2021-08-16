Tanzania: Zanzibar Set to Charge Sh20,000 for Covid-19 Vaccination Certificates

Unguja — Zanzibar is set to start charging Sh20, 000 for Covid-19 vaccination cards for those who have completed their doses.

As of yesterday August 14, 2021 the number of people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Pemba and Unguja had reached 10,000.

The Minister of Health, Social Welfare, the Elderly, Gender and Children, Nassor Ahmed Mazrui told Mwananchi yesterday that the card will be issued after completing all the formalities to get vaccinated, although it is not necessary to pay except for those who need it.

"First they have to get the vaccine, after that their details will be lodged into the database and then will be given bank account number to pay Sh20, 000," he said.

Mazrui added: After one pays that amount, he will be given a date when to pick up their certificates.

He also said the money can be paid either through an account at the People's Bank of Zanzibar (PBZ) or through mobile money.

He said the ministry has already started preparing the cards according to the number of vaccines they have and so far there are 55,000 Sinovac jabs and 30,000 Sputnik Light 5 vaccines.

The Executive Director of the Electronic Government Agency (E-Goverment), Said Seif said the card will contain special passwords of the person due to health issues requiring confidentiality.

Mwananchi spoke to few Zanzibar residents to give their comments on the price and many said the amount is burden to them compared to the real life in Zanzibar.

"I know health issues has cost, but I look at the community that gets just a piece bread for breakfast, will they really afford these costs?" questioned Masoud Mzee.

Neema Mohmed said charging the card at a cost of Sh20, 000 is huge burden that many people cannot afford: " at least it could be Sh2, 000."