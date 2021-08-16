Tanzania: Optimism for Tanzania As Global Recovery Seen Bypassing the Poor Economies

Dar es Salaam — Experts have expressed their optimism about Tanzania economic prospects as the World Bank projects a global recovery which is likely to bypass other poor countries.

The WB published in its blog recently that this year is likely to mark the strongest post-recession rebound in 80 years with the global GDP expected to expand by 5.6 percent.

The global growth is surging again, only a year after Covid-19 triggered the deepest recession since World War II.

Growth in advanced economies is expected to reach 5.4 percent--the highest rate in nearly 50 years--powered by rapid vaccination and unprecedented fiscal- and monetary-policy support since the beginning of the pandemic

However, that is not likely to be the case for the 74 countries eligible to borrow from the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) including Tanzania.

These are regarded the world's poorest and they account for roughly half of all people living on less than $1.90 a day. "For them, the global recovery is simply nowhere to be seen. In 2021, their growth will be the slowest in more than two decades (except for 2020), reversing years of progress in poverty reduction. For them, the harm will not be repaired quickly. By 2030, one out of every four people here will still be living below the international poverty line," the report reads.

But local economists say Tanzania has a possibility to recover faster than other countries.

Independent analyst Christopher Makombe said Tanzania was not adversely affected like other countries in the region as it did not introduce strict lockdown as a measure to control the spread of Covid-19.

"The only shock it experienced was the tourism sector because a majority of countries were under lockdown but since they have started to open and their economies are recovering then Tanzania's economy will also experience relief," he said.

Dr Abel Kinyondo of the University of Dar es Salaam said Tanzania was in transition after becoming a lower middle income country whose momentum was reduced by the outbreak of Covid-19. "Our economy is driven by consumption with countries purchasing our gold, tanzanite as well as tourism services which at some points in time the pandemic stopped all that," he said.

He said it was imperative the globe including Tanzania learned how to live with the pandemic, because its presence will continue for a long time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Business Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan said in April that Tanzania economy grew by 4.7 percent in 2020 due to the impact of Covid-19.

which disrupted economic activities around the world. The pace is slower than an average growth of seven percent that Tanzania enjoyed in the past decade.

Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba said during budget presentation in June that the economy is expected to grow by 5.6 percent in 2021 and recover to 6.2 percent in 2023.

The World Bank publication revealed that Covid-19 is doing the greatest harm to the poorest countries. Maternal and child mortality is on the upswing in IDA countries because of reduced access to health services and food. Conflict and instability are also seen compounding the challenges for some countries.

It also states that IDA countries will need up to $376 billion in additional financing through 2025 above and beyond the $429 billion in regular external financing needs, to return to the path to convergence with wealthier economies.