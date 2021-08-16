Tanzania Has Vaccinated Over 200,000 in Three Weeks

Dar es Salaam — Three weeks after the vaccination exercise kicked off, government has said that 207,391 of the targeted groups have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

With these numbers it means there are more than 800,000 jabs still available.

The figures show that 121, 002 men equivalent to 58.3 percent and women 86,389 equivalent to 41. 7 percent have been vaccinated.

According to a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Professor Abel Makubi on the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine, he said since the vaccination started on August 3, this year they are providing the jabs through 550 public and private health care facilities nationwide.

He said that as of August 14, a total of 1,008,400 vaccines had been distributed in all 26 regions.

"The data shows since the vaccination campaign was launched a total of 207,391people have been vaccinated at all centers.

"I give instructions to all healthcare workers who provides vaccines, to spend a few minutes educating people on the importance of vaccination to each person who goes to a hospitals to be treated on other diseases, this will help them on making right decisions of getting the jabs," he said.

Tanzania plans to vaccinate 60 percent of its citizens after it received over 1 million doses of the Janssen coronavirus vaccine from the United States donated through the Covax initiative, which is co-led by Gavi, the World Health Organization (WHO) and CEPI.