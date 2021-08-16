South Africa: Uncovering an Ancient Subterranean Society - Are Plants Using Underground Fungal Networks to 'Communicate'?

analysis

One of the planet's most intricate societies has existed underground for millions of years. But it is only in the last several decades that scientists are scratching the surface of what exactly this society can do.

From talking-tree legends and lore spanning generations and cultures, to characters in books and films like Pocahontas' sage Grandmother Willow or J. R. R. Tolkien's tree shepherd Ents of Fangorn Forest in Lord Of The Rings, popular culture has made it easy for us to sink roots into the fantastical possibility that the flora that carpets the earth's surface are thinking, feeling and communicating 'creatures'.

A relatively uncharted but rapidly developing and written about subject, it is only in the last few decades that studies have surfaced hypothesising, theorising and researching plant communication and behaviour.

One of the researchers thought to be at the helm of this budding field of science is professor of forest ecology at the university of British Columbia, Canada, Suzanne Simard.

In the summer of 2019, contributing writer for the New York Times Magazine, Ferris Jabr spent a few days with Simard and at the end of 2020 published an in-depth article entailing Simard's relationship and career with the forests...