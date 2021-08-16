Tanzania: Zanzibar's Bright Future As a Blue Economy Destination

analysis

Catalysing economic growth in the Indian Ocean archipelago will require pivoting away from the status quo with decisive political leadership. The question is, which of the two will triumph in the end?

Richard Morrow and Marie-Noelle Nwokolo are researchers with The Brenthurst Foundation.

As holiday destinations go, Zanzibar is a favourite for many looking to escape to an island paradise. The chain of islands, which form part of Tanzania, is the birthplace of Freddie Mercury, lead vocalist in the British rock band Queen. The Indian Ocean archipelago boasts a fascinating heritage spanning Swahili, Portuguese, Arab, Indian and British influence, and picturesque white sand beaches. This unique tourist offering has proven lucrative for Zanzibar as it employs some 50,000 people directly and contributes almost $900-million to GDP each year.

But the idyllic image which has come to define Zanzibar hides a reality that is increasingly common across island economies: a fragile, tourist-centric economy that is struggling to diversify. Coupled with youth unemployment above 40% and the looming threat of a burgeoning population, Zanzibar's need to explore other avenues for sustainable economic growth is imperative.

The Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on Zanzibar in 2020, cutting international tourist arrivals by 52% compared with...