South Africa: Zondo Commission May Have Changed South Africa Forever - for the Better

analysis

The focus of the last week of SA's political story has been President Cyril Ramaphosa's final two days at the Zondo Commission. As the commission moves into drafting the final report on its findings there is strong evidence that it has already altered our politics. This might lead to important, long-term and fundamental changes.

While it is not possible to predict the future, it seems that the biggest change the Zondo Commission has instituted concerns the rule of law and the entrenchment of accountability. The commission, it appears, has made it much harder to get away with corruption now than in the past.

The short-term consequences of the commission became apparent during its earlier phases. The testimony from people who provided evidence of corruption put those who were allegedly corrupt under intense and public pressure. In some cases, they were required to come and testify under oath.

People who were once considered almost untouchable, such as Malusi Gigaba, had to explain themselves to the nation, salacious details included.

The political narrative in the ANC started changing.

As more evidence emerged, in public, about the way that Ace Magashule had dealt with tenders in the Free State, it became harder for...