South Africa: Employment and Labour On Case Postponement of Chinese National Accused of Alleged Human Trafficking and Child Labour

press release

The trial of the seven Chinese nationals arrested for alleged human trafficking and child labour was today (August 16) postponed in the Johannesburg High Court following the non-availability of the presiding Judge, Mhango due to other commitments.

In their last appearance on 7 June 2021 the trial was postponed in the Johannesburg High Court following a no show by the Chinese interpreter as he had gone on a quarantine due to COVID-19 contact.

The seven Chinese nationals in the trial are: Kevin Tsao Shu-Uei, Chen Hui, Qin Li, Jiaqing Zhou, Ma Biao, Dai Junying, and Zhang Zhilian.

The first six accused are out on a bail, except for accused number seven Zhang Zhilian is in custody because on 24 February 2021 she violated her bail conditions by trying flee the country. She was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport.

The Chinese nationals are facing schedule six offences. They are charged with 160 counts of crime relating to contravention of SA's labour laws; prevention and combating of trafficking in persons; contravention of Immigration Act; knowingly employing illegal foreigners; kidnapping; pointing a firearm; debt bondage; benefitting from the services of a victim of trafficking; conduct that facilitates trafficking; illegally assisting person(s) to remain in South Africa, and failure to comply with duties of an employer.

They were arrested for allegedly running an illegal enterprise called Beautiful City Pty Ltd located at Village Deep in Johannesburg in a joint operation by the Department of Employment and Labour's Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) branch in Gauteng together with the South African Police Services (SAPS), Department of Home Affairs and the Hawks Unit.

The accused have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

To date, three Malawian witnesses have taken the stand. These are Maxwell Kamanga, Fraser Aufi and Ndika Matola. The three were former employees of Beautiful City. The matter has been remanded 27 September 2021 for further State evidence.