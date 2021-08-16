South Africa: Ramaphosa - the Damage Done By State Capture Is Deep, but We Have Started to Put Things Right

analysis

Last week marked the end of the scheduled hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, more than 1,000 days after the first witness testimony was heard.

While the commission's chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has said it may be necessary for a few more witnesses to testify, the work of the commission is now one step closer to completion.

This is a significant milestone that brings us ever closer to a reckoning with one of the most ruinous episodes in the history of our democracy.

Even before Judge Zondo submits his findings and recommendations to the President, we can all agree that the commission's work has been invaluable.

Over the course of three years we have heard testimony detailing alleged acts of corruption on a massive scale. We have heard about actions that resulted in the theft of billions of rands of public money. We have heard how many public institutions and state-owned companies were deliberately weakened.

This exposure of the nature, extent and depth of State Capture did not take place behind closed doors, but was broadcast to the entire country. By allowing all South Africans to follow the commission's proceedings, it has helped to...