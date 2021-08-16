South Africa: Brad Binder's Massive Gamble Pays Off in Austria As He Wins Second MotoGP Race

16 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The South African underlined his status as the most aggressive racer in the MotoGP paddock with a sublime Austrian Grand Prix win on Sunday.

All MotoGP riders have a touch of madness about them. This, after all, isn't a sport for anyone with a fearful bone in their body. But even among the testosterone-fuelled, Kevlar-clad gladiators on 280 horsepower, two-wheel steeds in MotoGP, Binder is an alpha warrior.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old South African showed what rival team boss Davide Tardozzi of Ducati described as "two big balls" to win a wild race that ended in heavy rain.

Binder, on his Red Bull KTM, claimed his second career MotoGP win at the team's home race. Astonishingly he completed the race on slick tyres in treacherous conditions, as rain lashed the Red Bull Ring circuit on the slopes of the Styrian Alps over the last three laps.

Brad heeded some advice from younger brother Darryn, who rides in the lower-class Moto3 division when the rain began to fall.

"I remember my brother (Darryn) telling me that he was impressed with how much grip there was in the wet with slicks, so I think that had something to do with it," a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

