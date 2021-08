press release

Tsolo police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a 56-year-old male at a shebeen in Mbokothwana A/A.

It is alleged that on Sunday, 15 August 2021 approximately 13:00 the victim were consuming liquor with the suspect when a quarrel ensued. The suspect stabbed the victim at the upper body and was rushed to hospital where he later died.

A murder docket is under investigation.

The suspect is known and will be arrested soon.