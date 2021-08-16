Africa: Cold Feat - Ocean Advocate Lewis Pugh to Swim the Icy Water Off Greenland to Highlight the Climate Crisis

analysis

Spare a thought for UN Patron of the Oceans Lewis Pugh this month as he takes to the icy water off Greenland in order to raise awareness on climate change.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

"All hands on deck now." That's the warning from United Nations (UN) Patron of the Oceans Lewis Pugh, who is set to tackle what he is calling his toughest swim to date, a 15km route across the face of the world's fastest-retreating glacier in Greenland.

The swim is to raise awareness about drastic climate change, and is part of Pugh's call for a minimum of 30% of the world's oceans to be formally protected by 2030. This follows a damning UN report suggesting that the planet has less than 20 years before it reaches the critical 1.5-degree warming point that would lead to mass flooding of coastal cities around the world.

Pugh plans to swim a 10km to 15km route - one kilometre a day for two weeks - through brash ice and icebergs along the face of the world's fastest-retreating glacier, the Ilulissat Glacier in western Greenland. Legend has it that this is the glacier that sank the Titanic!

The...