South Africa: This Week - Nine Years After 34 Miners Were Killed At Marikana, South Africa Continues to Mourn

analysis

In civil society this week we remember Marikana, the Kathrada foundation discusses the impact of July's 'failed insurrection, the ICESCR-Civil Society Coalition campaign unpacks the Right to Health, and Equitable Access to Covid-19 Health Technologies and Corruption Watch launches its third report on corruption in local government.

Monday 16 August marks nine years since what has now become known as the Marikana Massacre where 34 miners were killed by the South African Police Services while striking for a monthly wage of R12,500 in 2012.

Also on Monday 16 August at 3pm the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation will be hosting a discussion titled "Social media narratives behind the failed insurrection". The discussion will focus on the violence, looting and unrest that occured in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July 2021 as well as the resultant destruction of infrastructure and local businesses. You can join in here.

The 2021 SADC People's Summit will be held in Lilongwe and virtually from Tuesday 17 August to 27 August under the theme "Elevate Justice and Inequality". Session one will be on Tuesday and is titled "Covid-19 and its impact on food security, rising food prices, growing poverty and hunger". You can register to attend the summit here....