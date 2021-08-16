Namibia: I Have Lost a Sister - Geingob

In the late deputy minister of higher education Veno Kauaria, President Hage Geingob said he has lost a sister, comrade and confidant. The 61-year-old Kauaria died a fortnight ago in a Windhoek hospital from Covid-19 complications. She was laid to rest at the weekend at her home village Otjeue in the Aminuis constituency of Omaheke region. Geingob and First Lady Monica Geingos attended the state burial.

In a speech delivered on his behalf during a memorial service in honour of Kauaria held at Parliament Gardens last week, Geingob thanked the late deputy minister for her contribution towards the education sector, describing her as a dedicated and active compatriot who fully embraced the ideals of an inclusive, harmonious and prosperous Namibia.

"We will forever cherish in our hearts comrade Kauaria's invaluable contributions to the development of Namibia; her passionate service, sense of justice, humanity, professional integrity and dedication which serve as an example for future generations to emulate," Geingob said in a statement read on his behalf by Minister in the Presidency, Christine //Hoebes.

Geingob said Kauaria's outstanding contribution to the nation is to be found in her reformative and progressive contributions in the education sector at management, policy and leadership levels.

"This experience has enriched the lives of thousands of Namibians and will continue to be treasured for years to come," he said.

Delivering the eulogy, presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari said Kauaria who signed him up for his first e-mail address and assisted him greatly with university applications for his master's degree at the University of Stellenbosch in 1999, was a soft, but beneath her down-to-earth persona, a strong-willed, resilient and fiercely ambitious person would emerge to pursue specific objectives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In her dulcet melodious voice, Veno would say: 'I have consulted my father on this matter and I am not surprised that the two of you share the same sentiment. But, on this one, I disagree with you. I will go with my convictions'," said the visibly emotional Hengari. "Even as she would proceed, it was always with civility, self-restraint, without excesses and extremes. When some of us wanted to push hard, she would always say, Tjiurimo koi kalama (please calm down)," Hengari added.

Kauaria was born in Aminuis, Omaheke region on October 24, 1960. In 1979, she left Namibia for the United Kingdom (UK) then later to the United States of America in search of better education opportunities.

She graduated from the Long Island University in New York in 1986, with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, and in 1988 with a Masters of Library and Information Science from the same university.

She returned to Namibia in 1989.