Namibia: FNB Donates Refuse Drums to Eenhana

FNB Namibia recently donated 15 refuse drums valued at N$26 000 to Eenhana Town Council to keep the town clean.

The FNB branch manager for the Ohangwena region, Uugulu Toini, said FNB donated the refuse drums as a fulfilment of their social responsibility in driving and maintaining a clean environment.

She further indicated that a clean town benefits everyone to be able to contribute to the economy and the community as well as to ensure sustainability for the generations to come.

Receiving the donation, mayor Omri-Onn Kavandje applauded FNB for the continued assistance they offer to council because of strong ties between the two institutions.

He indicated that this is not the first time FNB donates to Eenhana Town Council in promoting tidiness and hygiene in town.

Kavandje said council values the immerse contribution from FNB as it takes council halfway in providing the much needed services to the community.

"It is our motto to keep our environment clean. We request the residents and town visitors to avoid throwing waste everywhere, but rather put them in the refuse drums provided," he said.

Kavandje added that a clean environment promotes a healthy nation, it is therefore very important that people should have paramount priority to keep the town clean at all times.

"As council, we are very much delighted by the effort of our stakeholders, especially the FNB. We request all business people and stakeholders to take the noble example from FNB in contributing to society's wellbeing and development at large," he stressed.

He said the refuse drums will be installed at places identified as high risk of waste.