Malawi: Wife Murders Husband With Help of Lover in Mzimba

A woman and her lover have been arrested for murdering the former's husband in Mzimba district, Nyasa Times has learnt.

Said Nyirongo: "The two [Nkhata and Mhone] then assaulted Moyo in the presence of an 11-year-old Modester Moyo who is daughter to the deceased."

Following the assault, Moyo's health condition started degenerating and he was attended to by his uncle who rushed him to the nearest Endindeni Health Centre.

Nyirongo said Moyo was pronounced dead upon arrival.

"When we got a report of the ordeal, we took the body to Mzimba District Hospital for a postmortem where it was established that Moyo died due to severe head injuries and strangulation secondary to assault," Nyirongo said.

According to him, the suspects will appear in court soon to answer murder charges which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.

Chikomeni Moyo hailed from Chitapa Moyo Village while Mhone comes from Mazaleni Village. Nkhata on the other hand is from Mgubani Village, all in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Chindi.