Mozambique: Covid-19 - 1,336 New Cases and 26 Deaths Over the Weekend

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported a further 1,336 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease over the weekend - 931 on Saturday and 405 on Sunday.

There were also 26 Covid-19 deaths - 17 on Saturday and nine on Sunday. The Sunday victims were five men and four women, aged between 30 and 91. The total Covid-19 death toll now stands at 1,716.

Since the start of the pandemic 805,158 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, including 4,096 on Saturday and 2,154 on Sunday.

Of the Sunday tests, 1,749 gave negative results while 405 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Of these new cases, 239 were women or girls and 166 were men or boys. 39 were children under the age of 15, and 33 were over 65 years old. In nine cases, no age information was available.

127 of the positive cases identified on Sunday were from the northern province of Niassa. 87 were from Maputo city, 65 from Gaza, 31 from Nampula, 25 from Maputo province, 25 from Inhambane, 22 from Zambezia, 18 from Cabo Delgado, four from Sofala and one from Tete. No positive cases were identified in Manica.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected by the virus) was 22.7 per cent on Saturday and 18.8 per cent on Sunday. This compares with 19.3 per cent on Friday, 21.9 per cent on Thursday, and 21.2 per cent on Wednesday.

The provinces with the highest positivity rates on Sunday were Gaza (35.1 per cent), Niassa (32 per cent), Zambezia (31.9 per cent) and Inhambane 23.6 per cent. The lowest positivity rate was found in Tete (1.1 percent).

Also on Sunday, 27 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (15 in Maputo, seven in Matola, three in Niassa, one in Sofala and one in Inhambane), and 25 new patients were admitted (16 in Maputo, four in Niassa, three in Gaza, one in Inhambane and one in Manica).

The number of patients under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities continued to fall - from 318 on Friday, to 304 on Saturday, to 293 on Sunday. 204 of these patients (69.6 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 22 patients in Matola, 14 in Zambezia, 12 in Niassa, 11 in Nampula, eight in Inhambane, six in Sofala, six in Gaza, four in Zambezia, three in Cabo Delgado and three in Manica.

The Health Ministry's Sunday press release added that, in the previous 24 hours, 1,051 people were declared to have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (748 in Maputo city, 154 in Niassa, 106 in Zambezia, and 43 in Inhambane). The total number of recoveries now stands at 118,450, which is 85.4 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

Then number of active Covid-19 cases rose from 18,774 on Friday to 19,234 on Saturday, and then fell back to 18,579 on Sunday. The active cases were distributed as follows: Maputo city, 6,600 (35.5 per cent of the total), Maputo province, 5,604, Inhambane, 1.303; Gaza, 1,024; Zambezia, 914; Nampula, 789; Manica, 723; Sofala, 689; Niassa, 607; Cabo Delgado, 171; and Tete, 155.

The Ministry also announced that on Sunday 77,089 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. To date, 571,386 people have been fully vaccinated, and 1,487,560 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.