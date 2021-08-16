Zimbabwe: Zim Students Off to Usa

Five Zimbabwean students who graduated from SAHTC, The Hospitality School in Harare last month, have now started work in United States of America after securing contracts with Broadmoor Destination Resort in Colorado Springs, a development tourism authorities described as a major breakthrough for the local tourism and hospitality industry.

The students who studied for the Chefs on Stage Culinary Arts Management diploma left the country last month.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) said the acceptance of Zimbabweans at Broadmoor Destination Resort was a sign that the local tourism and hospitality industry had the potential to surpass current levels.

ZTA director International marketing, Mr Jeffreys Manjengwa says the development was a shot in the arm for the county's tourism industry.

"Zimbabwe tourism authority is very excited about this development whereby Zimbabwe trained chefs who have been able to break into the international hospitality industry," he said.

"We are very proud they are going to raise the flag of Zimbabwe high and we are aware that there are a lot of countries in the world with a number of Zimbabweans working in different fields. As the regulator of the tourism industry, we look forward to such exchange programmes."

SAHTC director Mr Michael Ferrell said it was impressive that young people were becoming role models in branding Zimbabwe on a global scale.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for our chefs to go to the Broadmoor Destination Resort in Colorado Springs which 800 plus rooms and two golf courses. So it is one of those great experiences one can have in life."

Mr Ferrel said the same resort will, next month, take eight more Zimbabwean Chefs from his school.

One of the chefs, Racheal Manomano (20) said it was exciting and motivating to be offered a contract by an internationally acclaimed organisation.

"I feel honoured to have got this opportunity, it is an opportunity to let the whole world know what Zimbabwe is all about. I will take this opportunity to tell the world about my country. I promise to plough back all the expertise I will acquire to develop the local hospitality and tourism industry for the better," she said.

Broadmoor Destination Resort first opened its doors over a century ago.

The resort's website describes Broadmoor as a place that offers guests an incredible way to experience the unique beauty of the American West. It is also a member of Historic Hotels Worldwide which is dedicated to promoting heritage and cultural travel to prestigious historic treasures.