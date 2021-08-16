South Africa: Luthando Dyasop - Journey of a Disillusioned Comrade During Apartheid South Africa

16 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Luthando Dyasop

In this extract from Out of Quatro: From Exile to Exoneration, artist and author Luthando Dyasop gives an account of his early days in an MK training camp. Even then, the fault lines that would tear the ANC leadership apart were evident.

CHAPTER 11

We called the place we were in "camp", though it was a normal house with three bedrooms where we slept, as well as a kitchen and a large, open living area where we often held meetings.

Not many people were living there as the arrangement was that once one was declared a refugee under the auspices of the United Nations, one should make space for new arrivals. The interior of the "camp" belied the conventional exterior of the house as it resembled a gallery with pictures and posters hanging on all the walls.

For the first time, I saw the banned photos of our leaders, like the then president of the ANC and commander-in-chief of MK, OR Tambo, as well as Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Elias Motsoaledi; the poster of all the Rivonia Trialists; the Freedom Charter; a photo of Solomon Mahlangu who was hanged in...

