South Africa: The ANC's Battle to Secure Moral and Political Victory in South Africa

In an extract from his book, 'The ANC's Last Decade', Ralph Mathekga reflects on a future where the ANC, seemingly at war with itself, no longer holds absolute power and will fall below the 50% threshold before the end of the decade.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The next elective conference of the ANC (in December 2022) will, in part, be a referendum on what kind of party it wants to be - a party of corruption busters or a party of rent-seekers. When it comes to the moral battle, Ramaphosa is already a winner, even if he should be politically defeated. He wants both a moral and a political victory, while his detractors are looking for one thing and one thing only: a political victory in the form of Ramaphosa's removal. A political victory without a moral victory, however, would spell trouble at the ballot box.

If the ANC needed Ramaphosa to survive the 2019 provincial and national elections, the party would certainly need someone like him to survive the 2024 elections.

The moral dimension at play here works in Ramaphosa's favour. What Ramaphosa ought to emphasise at the next elective conference is the danger...