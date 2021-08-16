Namibia: 'Fishrot Game' Arrives

The Namibian gaming industry is on the rise - Fishrot, an African game developed in Namibia, is an endless runner game that recently came onto the scene.

The pilot project was launched in May this year and recently an update followed. The game is suitable for anyone aged three years and above.

The game was developed by Vivacious Shanyengange, also known by friends as Viva Shan, an aspiring developer and entrepreneur from the small mining town, Arandis.

The game was developed with a gaming program called Unity.

Shanyengange says it took him almost a year to develop the basic concept. This is his second game using the platform.

"I developed the game in my bedroom. The endless runner genre is very popular and dates back to popular games like Super Mario. The game does not have any levels although the obstacles and courses change along the way to make progression more challenging. These are referred to as mission sets," he says.

Shanyengange says players have to collect as many fish as possible which becomes their virtual currency to purchase characters and items in the game.

"The player has to get away from the authorities chasing him and in the process avoid various obstacles. The player can either move left or right, jump over or crawl and roll under depending on the obstacle. Up and down swipes are also used as fighting techniques against the guards along the way. The game ends when the player crashes and is caught," Shanyengange says.

He says the game contains different characters and although the original characters did not hold any significance, with the update he decided to add a character "Stefi" who basically represents brave whistleblower Johannes Stefansson.

"I wanted to honour Stefansson and thank him for his service to Namibia," he says.

Shanyengange says the concept of the game was inspired by the Fishrot scandal.

"Fishrot is the name given to the infamous multimillion-dollar fishing corruption scandal that took place in Namibia, by local and international newspapers. The game was created as a virtual stance against the scandal, hence adopting the same name. I decided to translate the infamous story into a game. The whole concept made sense and I thought I could use the game as a coping mechanism during the trying times brought forth by the scandal," he explained.

Shanyengange says he was motivated to develop the game during lockdown. "During lockdown the amount of downloads around games and entertainment platforms increased drastically as people were stuck indoors. This prompted me to focus on game development," he added.

Shanyengange says the success of the game has motivated him to believe in himself and he hopes it will also inspire others to never give up on their dreams.

"I was able to take my dream and translate it into something realistic. This urges me to challenge myself more as I am a big dreamer and I would one day want to see all my dreams come true. I have realised that our generation has powerful minds but we are failing to translate that potential into success. I urge the public to strongly believe in themselves and their ideas," he says.

Shanyengange says he is already working on other major projects which he plans to introduce soon.

"One is a hyper casual game which will be for those who are not into adventure and action games but rather like puzzle solving. The game is set to launch mid September or earlier. I am also working on a food delivery app," Shanyengange says.

Fishrot is available on both Apple appstore and Google playstore and is free for anyone with an Android or iOS device.