South Africa: Committee Set Up to Help Communities in KwaZulu-Natal Strive for Peace After July's Unrest

Leaders from churches, civic organisations, NGOs and political parties have formed a peace and development committee to heal community rifts.

Delicate, behind-the-scenes peace efforts by both Indian religious and civic leaders and those from the surrounding black neighbourhoods are under way to prevent the further deterioration of relationships between the two race groups in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Despite these efforts, these leaders have their work cut out because tension and mistrust between the black and Indian communities in KZN runs very deep. The recent riots and mass looting resulted in some communities arming themselves and defending their areas. Some actions, described as heroic, prevented properties and malls from being invaded, looted and burnt.

Police say 36 people were killed in Phoenix during the riots and mayhem. Three victims were Indian people and 33 were black people. It is not clear how many were killed by the vigilantes. Social media circulated fake news about Indian communities under siege, followed by vigilantes attacking and shooting black victims - even innocent, unarmed and non-looting people - and burning their bodies and vehicles.

In response, leaders from churches, civic organisations, NGOs and political parties met and...