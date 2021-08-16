Tanzania: Capuchin Marks 100years in Tanzania

Italian Ambassador to Tanzania, Marco Lombardi has visited various representatives of Italian Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and some missions in the country.

Statement released on Monday said the aim of his visit was for further strengthening the Italian presence in Tanzania.

Ambassador Lombardi attended the centenary jubilee (100 years) of Capuchin Presence in Tanzania chaired by Archbishop Ruwa'ichi and praised the role of Italian missionaries in Tanzania that help the development of the country applauding their extraordinary work that contributed to the good relationship between the two countries.

The Ambassador also had a meeting with L'Africa Chiama President, Anita Manti who assists children with handicaps stressing that Italy has developed skills in that area that put the country at the forefront worldwide.

Equally, Ambassador Lombardi met with Giovanna De Meneghi, Partnerships and Advocacy Manager of the NGO CUAMM where they discussed the contribution of the Embassy to the important programs of CUAMM in Tanzania in the medical field with a special reference to the fight against COVID-19.