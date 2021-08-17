Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates Zambia's President-Elect, Hakainde Hichilema

16 August 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President-elect of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, on his victory in the presidential election held on August 12, 2021.

The president, in a release issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, hailed Zambians who came out in their numbers to exercise their civic rights, voting candidates of their choice.

This, he said, showed that the prospect of a united, stable and prosperous Africa lies in the power of the people to freely elect their leaders.

President Buhari commended President Edgar Lungu for accepting the outcome of the election and a peaceful transfer of power, noting that this patriotic disposition deserves the praise of all lovers of democracy.

Highlighting the close and historic relationship between Nigeria and Zambia, the Nigerian leader said he looked forward to working very closely with the Zambian President-elect for the peace, development and prosperity of both nations.

