Nigeria: #BBNaija - Kayvee Voluntarily Exits Big Brother Naija

Kayvee, one of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates, on Monday, withdrew from the reality show on medical grounds.

Prior to his exit , he had a consultation with Big Brother and the on-site medical team, where it was decided that he had to leave the house for a more thorough medical investigation.

Kayvee, a budding photographer, was one of the four housemates introduced on August 8 when Beatrice, Yerins and Niyi were evicted.

Kayvee was introduced to the show alongside Queen, Michael and JMK.

The Head of House, Pere, broke the news to housemates when he read a brief from Big Brother.

The announcement read: "Housemates, Big Brother trusts that you are all well and settling into the brand new week.

"As you have noticed, your fellow housemate Kayvee has been unwell for a few hours now.

"Based on this advice, Kayvee will no longer be part of the show for this season.

"Kayvee would like you all to know that he appreciates the time spent in the house with everyone. Your friendship, support, and love truly means a lot to him.

"Big Brother would like you to assist Kayvee with packing his bags and belongings and place them in the store room immediately."

This announcement left the housemates emotional and dazed just as some of them shed tears as they helped Kayvee pack his bags.

Background

Kayvee's entrance into the House was going to be difficult, from the start.

As one of a crop of four that was introduced two weeks after the rest of the Housemates had started the game, there was always going to be an "us versus them" landscape, and Kayvee stepped into a bit of a pothole.

It was a game of Truth or Dare and the housemates dared him to kiss one of the girls. Kayvee chose Angel but didn't know she was in a situationship with Sammie. He couldn't have as he had only just walked into the House.

When the ship between Sammie and Angel went nuclear, Kayvee felt he had caused it all. While some of the Housemates reassured him that they didn't think it was his fault, it's hard to deny that he was disturbed because he was caught in the middle of the fracas.

At first, Kayvee could at least discuss the situation with Angel. She was one of the Housemates who reassured him that he was innocent in all of this.

But since her promises that she would never talk to Sammie again turned out to be less-than-totally-accurate, he was unable to confide in her anymore.

Last straw

Following Sunday night's Live Eviction Show, Kayvee opened up to Tega, Michael and Saskay about his feelings of isolation and a sense that other Housemates shun him.

"I overheard a conversation where people seemed to be calling me a liar, because I talked about being street. It's hard to be looked at like I'm a liar every time I say something," he said.

Michael, who walked into the House with Kayvee, expressed how difficult it was for the other Housemates to warm up to him because he is standoffish in all kinds of conversations.

"Even when people say good morning, it becomes a thing with you," Michael said.

That conversation didn't go anywhere though, because Kayvee walked out and sought solitude in the garden for the rest of the evening.

During his introduction to the BBNaija house, Kayvee, real name Gbolahan Ololade, told the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, that his career high point was when he had the opportunity to photograph one of Nigeria's biggest artistes.