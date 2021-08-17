Nigeria: Doctors Strike Threatens 2nd Phase of Covid-19 Vaccination

The National Assembly has urged the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to embrace every opportunity presented on the way forward to address their grievances as rollout of phase two of coronavirus vaccination programme, cannot be effectively achieved without the health workers.

Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Senate Committee Chairman on Health who is also Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Diaspora/NGOs, made the appeal on Monday at the official flagged off and roll out of vaccines involving 4,000,080 Moderna vaccines doses, donated by the US at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.

"As we speak today, we have some section of health workers who are not working. And for vaccine delivery for ethical delivery, we need health workers. Human resource is a huge challenge in our country. I want to call on our colleagues who are on strike to please afford themselves all your opportunities of negotiations that we have had and the opportunities that government has given.

"The resources they're asking for have already been provided. And it is being processed so I want to ask the resident doctors to please go back to work. And I want to assure all Nigerians that as this nine National Assembly, is working collaboratively with executives and other stakeholders to resolve these human resource challenges in Nigeria. It is a huge issue. Because if you have the money, if you have the materials, we need men to get healthcare delivered, and we assure Nigerians that we shall handle this," Oloriegbe said.

He also reiterated the 9th National Assembly has been working together with the executive arm to ensure Nigeria produce vaccines locally since 2020.

He said that already resources have been allocated commence that process and that it was for this reason that N10bn was allocated in 2020 budget.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, urged Nigerians to embrace vaccination, assuring that it was very safe.

Presented by Dr. Haruna Mshelia, the Speaker said, "This is the time for everyone to fully rally around the government. The vaccines being introduced in Nigeria, are very safe and effective."

He commended the executive arm for what they have done as regards the nation's COVID-19 response which has been recognized globally.

He said, "If we are to move forward, and to keep this kind of intervention sustainable, Nigeria must begin to manufacture vaccines. The way forward is to start manufacturing vaccines, so that we too can start donating vaccines to poorer countries like America has done."