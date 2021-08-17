Nigerian Teams Vow to Make Africa Proud At World Volleyball Tournaments

Africa's representatives at the forth-coming U-18 and U-19 female and male volleyball competitions have promised a memorable outing during the tournament.

Nigeria's male and female teams are to represent the continent during the tournaments scheduled for Mexico and Iran from August to September.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna, where both teams are presently camping, captains of the two teams promised to make Nigeria and the continent proud.

Onyegwu Unoma -Verity, captain of the U-18 female team said they had trained well for the competition and were prepared.

"We have camped for over a month and are 100 per cent ready. We are happy with all the teaching and training sessions we had with coaches, and are optimistic of a successful outing," she said.

Captain of the boys U-19 team, Jerry Baba -Kinze re-echoed similar optimism, adding "we are prepared and ready to make our country and Africa proud. We emerged tops in Africa and I want to assure Nigerians that we will make them proud.

"There is no type of pressure that our team cannot handle because we are experienced. Tension will surely come, but with the training we have received, we will overcome it," he assured.

Also speaking, Head Coach of the male team, Sani Mohammed -Musa, said that as African champions, they were set to take on the world.

"We are African champions back-to-back, so we are aiming to surpass our 2019 record.

"We will be leaving the country on Thursday and for now, our camp is good; no injuries, the players are disciplined, no cases of indiscipline," he said.

Assistant coach of the female team, Rakiya Mohammed, also said that they were prepared for the competition. (NAN).