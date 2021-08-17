Nigeria: I've No Presidential Ambition - Emir Sanusi

A deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has said he is not nursing presidential ambition.

Sanusi, who is also the Khalifa Tijjaniya in Nigeria, spoke Sunday night at a dinner in his honour by the Nigerian Platform on the activities of his 60th birthday.

He said his next focus is to become a university lecturer after his PhD at the University of London.

Sanusi said he has not prepared for politics thus he wouldn't be venturing into an unfamiliar terrain.

The former emir also said fear and greed are crippling Nigeria.

"Two things destroying the country are fear and greed, if you can conquer these, we will make this country a great country," he said.

"I never hid the fact that my ambition was to be the Emir of Kano. In fact, I have never hidden my intentions about anything. So if I say I am not interested in politics it is because I'm not interested in politics. If I wanted to go into politics I will come out and say I'm contesting for the president of Nigeria.

"I am a Nigerian. But I'm not interested. This is because I haven't prepared myself for politics.

"I had prepared myself for a long time for academic life; I prepared myself for emir, I prepared myself for banking and finance but I do not have a single day's experience in politics. You can't just jump into politics, you learn," he said.

"I started my life as an academic in ABU and I abandoned it and went into banking. I went into banking and I became an emir. I want to complete that one loose end in my life. So I have applied, I have been admitted and by September I am writing a PhD in Law at the University of London," he said.