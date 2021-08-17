Tanzania: Oman Ambassador Bids Farewell to President Mwinyi

ZANZIBAR President Hussein Mwinyi on Monday received Oman Ambassador to Tanzania, Sheikh Ali Bin Abdallah Bin Salim Al Mahrooq at the State House here to bid him farewell following the end of his tenure.

"I thank you Mr President, the people of Zanzibar, and the United Republic of Tanzania for good collaboration, which led to the strengthening of Oman/Tanzania relations," the Ambassador said, promising stronger friendship and cooperation in different fields.

During the talks with the ambassador, President Mwinyi thanked Oman for supporting Zanzibar in various development programmes, including education sector, health, and heritage conservation (renovation of the collapsed House of wonders in Stone Town.

"We are happy that our bilateral relations continue benefiting our people," Mwinyi said. The president asked the ambassador to convey his greetings to the Sultan of Oman, Sheikh Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said.

He said that to further cement the relations, trade should be boosted by Oman importing spices, fruits, and vegetables from Zanzibar, building relations between Oman and Zanzibar Chamber of commerce, and "doors are open for Investors from Oman to establish investments in Zanzibar."