Rwanda: Youth Urged to Leverage Innovation to Tap Opportunities in Agric Sector

The youth have been urged to explore the numerous opportunities in the agriculture sector, and tackle challenges that it faces using innovative solutions.

During a virtual celebration of International Youth Day, organized by Better Future Generations (BFG), a local NGO on August 15, over 50 youth participants from 12 countries were advised to aspire to create jobs in agriculture rather than waiting for white collar employment.

The celebration was held under the theme of "Transforming Food System: Youth innovation for human and planetary Health."

Jackson Muheto, the founder and Chairperson of the NGO, told the youth to bring innovative solutions to agriculture challenges, since most of the population are farmers.

"It's time for young people to venture into agriculture and create our own jobs and hire others, rather than looking at themselves as seekers of jobs. It requires passion, commitment and willingness to be successful in this sector," he added.

Clemence Akamariya, one of the participants, while sharing her experience in the agriculture sector, said that after graduating in agriculture, she decided to move from Kigali City to go to the countryside in Gicumbi District where she delved into professional farming.

She told her fellow youth that this is a decision she has never regretted.

"Agriculture has changed my life, that's why I advise my fellow young people to join agriculture because it is the best place to invest," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Innovation By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Norman Mugisha, the founder of Afri-Farmers Market, a social enterprise that links rural farmers to markets for their produce, said that after completing his master's degree abroad, he resolved to join agriculture, rejecting different job offers.

"There are millions of opportunities in the agriculture sector that young people should explore. Let us not despise agriculture because it is one of the essential sectors, Covid proved that," he added.

"The youth should not look down on agriculture, but they have to see the challenges which the sector faces and then think of innovative solutions to tackle them. That is the best way of creating reliable jobs."

One of the participants, Pierre Popice, from Cameroon, said that in his country agriculture is the most important thing because eating is one of the basic needs of every person. He encouraged the youth to engage in professional farming because it has an international market.

The International Youth Day was endorsed on December 17, 1999 by the United Nations General Assembly, after the recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth.

It was first celebrated on August 12, 2000, and since then the day has been used to educate society, mobilize the youth in politics, and manage resources to address global problems.