Tanzania: Government Releases Second Selection for Form Five Students

16 August 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Doreen Parkshard

Dodoma — Government has on Monday released the second selection list of 4,105 students who have been selected to join high school in the academic year that kicked off on July 18.

In the latest selection,499 students have been selected to offer science combinations, whereas 3604 will offer arts combinations.

The announcement was made by the Permanent Secretary of State President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) (PMO-RALG), Prof Riziki Shemdoe in Dodoma.

"Second selections were made due to the vacancies available in schools after some students failed to report, you can see the number of girls in second selection is quite low as how most of them had been selected in the first round," he said.

According to Shemdoe out of the new selections 3837 are boys whereas 218 are girls.

However, he said there would be no request for students to change school because they have been assigned to schools with space for the specific combinations they have been selected to join.

"There will be no opportunity to change schools because these are only free chances we have, so all selected students who have been selected should report to their respective schools allocated between today August 16 and August 30," he said.

However, Prof Shemdoe asked parents of students who have been selected to join government schools yet had the prefer to join private schools to inform the government so as to assist in identifying the open positions.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X