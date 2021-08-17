Tanzania: DSTV Announces Price Increase With Effect From September

16 August 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

MultiChoice Tanzania has announced it will be increasing DStv charges on all bouquets with effect from September 1.

According information obtained from their call center, subscribers on Premium bouquet will now have to pay Sh145,000 from the Sh139,000 that they were paying previously.

Customers on the Compact Plus tariff plan will pay Sh93,000 per month from the previous Sh89,000. Whereas subscribers on the Compact tariff plan will pay Sh51,000 from Sh49,000.

Subscribers for the Family bouquet will now pay Sh31,000 up from the Sh29,900 that they were paying whereas the Access bouquet will now cost Sh21,000

The updated fee schedule, which takes effect from September 1, 2021, will see an adjustment of between five percent -- nine percent for DStv.

Last week, MultiChoice Kenya announced it had increased DStv charges by up to 6.3 percent to cut rising operation costs.

Today, the company began sending its customers messages on their phones informing them of the impending rise in tarrifs but did not explain why.

Last week the Pay TV provider announced that it had acquired exclusive rights to some of the world's most prestigious football leagues and competitions such as the EPL, Uefa Champions' League, Europa League, Uefa Conference League, La liga and many others.

