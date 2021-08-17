Kenya: Morans Down Ulinzi Warriors in Nyayo Friendly

Kenya Morans posted a narrow 75-72 win in their first friendly match against Ulinzi Warriors on Monday at the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium

The game started at a low pace with the Morans opening a double digit lead in the first 10 minutes.

However, the brave Warriors stepped up their game by the end of the quarter to trail 17-12 at the buzzer.

In the second quarter, Morans paced up the game after assistant head coach Sadat Gaya did a rotation of the players including forward Fidel Okoth and centre Tom Wamukota pushing the lead to 19-18.

The national team maintained their dominance over Ulinzi in the third quarter widening the lead by seven points to 17-10.

Determined to stop their opponents scoring rhythm, the premier league champions scaled up their offensive tactics in the last quarter.

Gaya said that that game revealed areas of improvement that need to be adjusted before the national team leave for Kigali for the Afrobasket championship.

."This game is not about the score, but how the players are playing," he said.

The national team is scheduled to face Uganda and Senegal in friendly matches at Kigali arena before the championship tips off.