Angola: Goalkeeper Tony Cabaça Joins Kabuscorp Do Palanca

Luanda — The Angolan goalkeeper Tony Cabaça has signed a 1-year contract with recently promoted to first division football championship, Kabuscorp do Palanca, the club said in its official facebook page.

The goalkeeper, who played for 1º de Agosto since 2012, was elected best player of the African Champions League in 2018.

In addition to Tony Cabaça, the Palanca team have bolstered its squad with Edmilson (ex-1º de Agosto), the Congolese right winger, Ricky Tulengi (ex-Vita Club of Kinshasa), the left winger, Manú and Mabele (ex-Kilamba City).

Kabuscorp was promoted to Girabola2021/2022, after being disqualified from the top division by the Angola Football Federation over breach of contract with technical team and athletes.