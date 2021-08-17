Angola: Paralympic Team Improve Technical Aspects Ahead of Tokyo Games

15 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola adapted athletics team are since Sunday preparing in Portugal for their participation in the Tokyo Paralympics Games to start from August 28 to September 5.

The team is integrated by the sprinters Juliana Moko and Regina Dumbo (T11-visually impaired) and the long distance runner Manuel Jaime (T46-impaired upper limb).

Juliana Moko will run in the 100, 200, and 400 meters, Regina Dumbo, in the 200 and 400 meters and Manuel Jaime, in the 1500 meters.

Angola participated for the first time in the Paralympic Games in 1996, in the United States of America, and since then have been a regular presence in the event.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X