Angola: Paralympic Team Improve Technical Aspects Ahead of Tokyo Games

Luanda — Angola adapted athletics team are since Sunday preparing in Portugal for their participation in the Tokyo Paralympics Games to start from August 28 to September 5.

The team is integrated by the sprinters Juliana Moko and Regina Dumbo (T11-visually impaired) and the long distance runner Manuel Jaime (T46-impaired upper limb).

Juliana Moko will run in the 100, 200, and 400 meters, Regina Dumbo, in the 200 and 400 meters and Manuel Jaime, in the 1500 meters.

Angola participated for the first time in the Paralympic Games in 1996, in the United States of America, and since then have been a regular presence in the event.