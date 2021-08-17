Namibia: Russian Universities Hold Nuclear Education Lectures in Namibia

DIFFERENT Russian universities last week held lectures on nuclear education in Namibia, as part of the project 'International Cooperation in Nuclear Education'.

The lectures aimed at popularising Russian nuclear education programmes in Africa.

The lectures, which took place from 7 to 10 August, were facilitated by the leading supporting universities of the State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom'.

About 300 high school students took part in the event. Despite fears of the spread of the coronavirus infection, the events were held in accordance with the requirements for organising public events set by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The Research Nuclear University, Tomsk Polytechnic University, and Moscow Power Engineering Institute in the Kavango region, with the support of Peoples' Friendship University of Russia took part in the nuclear education lectures.

The lectures focused on the specifics of education in the Russian supporting universities of Rosatom in nuclear and related specialties.

The event was supported by the Embassy of the Russian Federation, the Association of Russian and Soviet Graduates and the management of the University of Namibia.

Open extended lectures were also held in Windhoek and Ongwediva. The topics included peaceful application of nuclear technologies and education opportunities in the backbone universities of Rosatom, socio-cultural characteristics of students and prospects of career development in the nuclear industry.