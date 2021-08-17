Kenya: Police Arrest Key Suspect in Murders of Four Men in Kitengela

17 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Stanley Ngotho

The main suspect behind the murder of four men in Kitengela is in police custody, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said on Tuesday.

Detectives said the suspect, Benson Melonyie ole Mungai, 40, was seized from his hideout in Kitengela town on Monday evening.

Mungai was positively linked with the killings after forensic investigations placed him at the scene of the crime. Authorities believe that he coordinated the killing of the four men.

Two brothers, Victor Mwangi Wanjiru,25, and Fredrick Mureithi Wanjiru,30, alongside their friends Mike George Onduso, 29, and Nicholas Kyengo Musa, 28, were killed and their mutilated bodies dumped near Munjiriri River.

The four, three of them spotting dreadlocks, were good friends who mostly hang out together over the weekend.

The suspect was moved from Kitengela police station to the Kajiado Law Courts early Tuesday under heavy police guard.

He will be arraigned and police will be seeking to hold him for several days to complete investigations.

