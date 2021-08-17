Malawi: Mzuzu Welcomes Innobuild in Football League

Soccer loving fans in the city of Mzuzu on Sunday welcomed Innobuild Limited at a colourful launch of Mzuzu District Football League.

Innobuild Limited has pumped 3 million Kwacha into the sponsorship package of the league to make it 5 million Kwacha since the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is sponsoring district leagues with 2 million Kwacha.

The launch started with a parade from Innobuild Limited offices through the city centre all the way to Chibavi Community Ground.

In an opening match played at Chibavi, Green Rangers beat Katoto United by 2 goals to nil. 16 teams will take part in the league which is the first of its kind.

Speaking at the event, Chairperson for the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA), Dr Lameck Khonje, hailed Innobuild for the timely gesture.

"This is something that will excite anyone who loves football. How I wish many more companies came in to do the same in other districts. What Innobuild has done is quite commendable," said Khonje.

Chairperson for Mzuzu District Football League, George Kaunda, told Nyasa Times that his committee will ensure transparency and accountability in using the funds for the league.

"As a league, we value and respect public funds. We will make sure that every coin is accountable and used accordingly. This league is important because it will help unearthing hidden talent and that's how football in the country can develop," explained Kaunda.

Northern Region Branch Manager for Innobuild Limited, Gift Nyasulu, said his company would want to keep the youth in the city busy as talent will be promoted.

"We believe that through this league, talent will be identified and several 'Fischer Kondowes' will be spotted and developed. Innobuild is very much interested in talent not only in football but diverse. We will continue doing this as a Malawian company until we realise our goal," remarked Nyasulu.

Mzuzu District Football League has become the highest sponsored district league in the country with the coming in of Innobuild.