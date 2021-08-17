Malawi: DPP Rescinds Expulsion of Nankhumwa, Jeffrey, Mhango and Nthenda

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has rescinded its decision it made in October 2020 to expel four of its influential members -- Leader of Opposition and the Party's vice-president for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa; secretary-general Gelzeder Jeffrey; treasurer general Jappie Mhango and MP for Mulanje West Yusuf Nthenda.

In letters dated August 10, 2021 issued by the Party's administrative secretary and secretary to Central Executive Committee, Francis Mphepo also inform Nankhumwa, Jeffrey and Mhango of the retention of their original posts as Veep for South; secretary general and treasurer general respectively.

Mphepo told the four in their separate letters that the Central Executive Committee arrived at the decision on the understanding that upon their return to the Party and the resumption of their duties, they "shall abide by the party constitution and shall respect the leadership of the Party".

The four were fired from the DPP for renegading and leading a revolt against party President Peter Mutharika's choice of Francis Kasaila as Leader of Opposition, which they challenged as undemocratically removing Nankhumwa.

The DPP Central Committee went ahead to appoint Joseph Mwanamveka replacing Nankhumwa as VP South and Samuel Tembenu as secretary general replacing Jeffrey but the renegades sought court intervention which went on to reinstate them.

MP Nthenda was expelled for moving a point of order in Parliament in which he had challenged that what Mutharika tried to do was against Standing Orders.

Nthenda had reminded the House that Mutharika did not have powers to elect who to be a Leader of Opposition but rather the DPP MPs who do so.

Nthenda had disclosed that the DPP MPs did not sit down to nominate the members that should be considered for appointment as Leader of Opposition as per Parliamentary Standing Orders.

The Orders say that whenever it is necessary for the Assembly to elect Leader of Opposition, whether after a general election or when a vacancy in that office has occurred in any other way, the procedure for election shall be provided.

Following the arguments presented by Nthenda, the Deputy Speaker had deferred Mutharika's communication and that the Leader of the Opposition remained that of Nankhumwa.