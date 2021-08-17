Eritrea: National Secondary School Leaving Examination Results Announced

16 August 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 16 August 2021 - The National School Leaving Examination results of the current academic year has been announced today 16 August 2021.

According to Dr. Bisirat Gebru, Director of the National Higher Education Institution and Research Testing Center, out of the 13,458 students, including 47% females that participated at the National Secondary School Leaving Examination 29% have scored results for degree and diploma programs.

Out of these 2,417 (18%) have scored for degree program and 1471 (11%) for diploma program.

Covering 12 subjects, this year's national examination was conducted in 8 centers including Warsay Yikealo Secondary School in Sawa, Asmara, Assab, Ala, Dekemhare, Hagaz, Mai-Habar and Nakfa.

The examination for students of the International Schools of Eritrean communities in Riyad and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has been postponed since last year due to the regulations issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X