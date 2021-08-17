Eritrea: National Secondary School Leaving Examination Results Announced

Asmara, 16 August 2021 - The National School Leaving Examination results of the current academic year has been announced today 16 August 2021.

According to Dr. Bisirat Gebru, Director of the National Higher Education Institution and Research Testing Center, out of the 13,458 students, including 47% females that participated at the National Secondary School Leaving Examination 29% have scored results for degree and diploma programs.

Out of these 2,417 (18%) have scored for degree program and 1471 (11%) for diploma program.

Covering 12 subjects, this year's national examination was conducted in 8 centers including Warsay Yikealo Secondary School in Sawa, Asmara, Assab, Ala, Dekemhare, Hagaz, Mai-Habar and Nakfa.

The examination for students of the International Schools of Eritrean communities in Riyad and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has been postponed since last year due to the regulations issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to control the COVID-19 pandemic.