Liberia: Fire Destroys Hospital

Kakata-A fire outbreak has hit the C.H. Rennie Memorial Hospital in Kakata City, Margibi County.

The hospital which is the only government referral hospital in the county was gutted by fire early Sunday morning on the 15th of August, 2021 as a result of fluctuation of electrical power that started late Saturday evening.

The situation continued until early Sunday morning when one of several electric breakers was out way by the fluctuation of power on the main hospital building that host the Emergency Room, (ER), Surgical theater, X-Ray and several offices.

However, there was no casualty but caused substantial damage to the building that will cause the only referral not to cater to the health needs of the public. Scores of citizens gathered there in their numbers to contain the fire from burning other buildings on the hospital compound early this morning.

They were very persistent in containing the fire that engulfed the hospital early Sunday morning.

Meanwhile Minister, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah has described the fire incident at the C. H. Hospital as serious setback to the health sector in the country.

Minister Jallah however said she was optimistic that the Liberian government along with its health partners will work together to rebuild the hospital.

She said already there were plans afoot to upgrade the some major health facilities across the country through the help of government's goodwill partners and the situation at the hospital in kakata puts it in a more compelling first priority.

At the same time, members of the Margibi County Legislative Caucus of their assurance to rebuild the hospital even better than the previous one that got burn.

They said they have begun working in close collaboration with the Executive Branch of government to ensure the reconstruction of the hospital in the soonest possible time.

However, an assessment team from the ministry of health has arrived on the compounds of the hospital to do an assessment that will give way to government for the reconstruction of the hospital.

Meanwhile, president Weah is expected to pay a visit there on Monday.