Tunisia: Covid-19 - Vaccination in Private Pharmacies for Over 40's Starts

Tunis/Tunisia — Free vaccination against COVID-19 started Monday in 500 private pharmacies across the contry for the over 40's, President of the National Council of the Order of Pharmacists of Tunisia (French: CNOPT) Ali Bsila said.

Bsila told TAP the vaccine currently available is AstraZeneca. People under 40 who registered on Evax.tn platform will receive text message invites within the following two weeks to get the vaccine which will be available in pharmacies, he added. .

Bsila said he hopes the number of private pharmacies which sign up to the free of charge vaccination process rise to 1,500 out of a total of 2,300 day and night pharmacies.

There is need to register on Evax.tn to get the vaccination in a pharmacy, Bsila further said.