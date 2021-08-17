Tunisia: MP Zouheir Makhlouf Placed Under House Arrest

Tunis/Tunisia — MP Zouheir Makhlouf was placed under house arrest, he said Monday.

The MP added that he was notified of the decision by law enforcers who took him to the police station in Nabeul at dawn and informed him without providing "any justifications" for the decision.

This decision is likely motivated by posts criticising the President of the Republic's July 25 decisions and has nothing to do with the sexual harassment charges against him, he added.

The Head of the State decided last July 25 to dismiss the prime minister, freeze the House of People's representatives and lift MP's immunity.

A series of arrests and house arrests followed against MPs and senior officials, including former ministers subject of legal proceedings.