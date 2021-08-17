Sierra Leone: LAJ Granted Le50m Bail for Assaulting Police Officer

One of Sierra Leone's famous hip hop rapper, Alhaji Amadu Bah 'AKA LAJ,' was last week Friday granted 50 million Leones bail by Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No.1 for allegedly assaulting a police officer and other related charges.

The famous hip-pop rapper was granted bail after his Lawyer, C. Campbell, renewed his application for bail.

Magistrate Kekura granted the accused bail after hearing the defense' application and perusing his referral from the Correctional Service, dated the 12th August 2021, indicating that the accused needs further treatment.

He granted bail to the accused in the sum of 50 million Leones, plus one surety, who must be a resident in Freetown.

He further ordered that, the surety should produce identity card bearing his name and address, and that the bail bond must be approved by the Deputy Assistant Registrar.

Magistrate Kekura admonished the accused and reminded him that he has so many people across the world that are dancing and listening to his tracks, therefore he has to serve as an example to them.

According to the charge sheet, police alleged that on Saturday 17th July, 2021, at the Criminal Investigations Department headquarters in Freetown, the accused assaulted police constable 12326 Joseph Lamboi, whiles executing his lawful duty.

It was also alleged that on that same date, at the custody facility at CID, the accused behaved in a disorderly manner and he further behaved in a riotous manner. On his first appearance he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Assistant superintendent, Aminatu Daboh Leading her second witness, Inspector Hajaratu Smith, attached at the Criminal Investigation Department, said she recognised the accused and recalled on the 17th July, 2021.

She narrated that she was on duty at the station around 8pm, when superintendent Moijueh and others entered the compound with police and private vehicles, adding that among them were three civilians including the accused person.

She said Supt. Moijueh instructed them to issue medical request form to one of the men in the private vehicle.

She said after receiving the instruction, she called the complainant to escort her to the custody for her to detain the accused person.

She continues that she gave the key to the complainant so that he can open the cell and detain the accused.

She testified that the complainant opened the first door whilst the accused entered the cell, adding that after a while she heard a loud noise from the cell and on arrival, she heard the accused telling the other suspects in the cell 'wake up gentlemen, it your boy LA, don't worry, I will feed you all in the morning'.

She said based on what he said to the other suspects, she decided not to place him in the cell but to place him in an open detention.

"Few minutes later I heard someone hitting the door, I called the complainant to accompany me to where the sound was coming from. So, we went to the scene and I gave the key to the complainant to open the door where the accused was and when the complainant entered the cell, the accused continued to misbehave. I asked him as to why he was behaving in that manner and he told me that he wanted to be in the main cell. Whilst we were pleading with him to give us way to go out, he then slapped the complainant and took the cell key from him. He also hit the complainant with iron on his chest," she testified.

She concluded that upon seeing what had been done to the complainant, as a woman she became frightened and ran to the female cell, and later informed the authorities on duty about the incident.

She said she later made statement to the police.

The witness was cross examined by Lawyer C. Campbell.

ASP Aminatu Daboh was prosecuting the matter and the matter was adjourned to Friday 27th August, 2021.