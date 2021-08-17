Egypt: Vigorous Steps to Prepare National Strategies On Climate Change - Min.

Environment Minister Yassmin Fouad stressed on Monday 16/8/2021 that Egypt began taking vigorous steps to draw up national studies and strategies on the effects of climate change and the best ways to address them.

She lauded fruitful cooperation with development partners to address environmental challenges, especially those related to climate change.

In a meeting with Ayat Soliman, the Regional Director for the World Bank Group's Sustainable Development Department for the Middle East and North Africa (MNA) region and other WB representatives, the minister talked about successful projects and initiatives taken by Egypt to mitigate the impact of climate change, including a presidential initiative to convert vehicles to run on clean fuel like natural gas or electricity.

She said the National Council for Climate Change under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, adopted the general framework of the national strategy for climate change as a step on the road of preparing future guidelines.

She said she briefed the cabinet on the latest developments of environmental efforts as regards climate change.

Fouad stressed the need for cooperation to pinpoint the spheres in which the World Bank can help Egypt, including ways to implement green infrastructure that is more capable of facing environmental challenges.

Soliman lauded the measures taken by Egypt to face the effects of climate change and the strong cooperation between Egypt and the WB in reducing air pollution in Greater Cairo.

MENA