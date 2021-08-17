Egypt: Trade, Tourism Ministers Discuss Final Touches for Egypt's Participation in Dubai Expo 2020

Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea and Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anany discussed on Monday the final touches for Egypt's participation in the Dubai Expo 2020 world fair, which scheduled to be held on 1 October over six months.

Minister Gamea said work on the Egyptian booth at the Dubai Expo will be finalised by Thursday.

The trade and industry minister added that the political leadership in Egypt has great interest in this event, which is a golden opportunity to showcase Egypt's contributions to the global development system and its efforts to build a promising future that provides investment and sustainable development opportunities in light of Egypt's Vision 2030.

Gamea also noted that Egypt will be presented as a vital investment and touristic destination in the Middle East and Africa through its booth at the expo.

Minister El-Anany said that the event is an opportunity to present Egypt as an important international touristic destination and that it is expected to contribute to attracting more tourists.

"We are preparing an ancient Egyptian coffin, unearthed recently in Saqqara, to be displayed at the expo. The coffin is expected to reach Egypt's booth in September," said El-Anany.

Egypt's booth is also anticipated to host 106 events, including workshops, discussion panels, business meetings, and cultural events.

Moreover, it will include holding nine specialised exhibitions in the fields of antiquities, education, and real-estate investment, in addition to holding the 'Torathna' ('Our Heritage') Expo. Entertainment events are also expected to be held to attract more visitors.

The Expo Dubai was originally scheduled for 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021; however, in response to the pandemic, it was rescheduled to 1 October 2021 through 31 March 2022.

The event is expected to see the participation of all African countries, which is the first time they have convened in an expo in the past 170 years.

Some 25 million visitors from 192 countries are expected to participate in the event.

Ahram Online