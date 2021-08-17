Egyptian-UAE 'Zayed 3' Military Exercise Concludes

The Egyptian-UAE military drills "Zayed 3" wrapped up in the UAE after several days of joint exercise.

During the past two weeks, the Egyptian and UAE forces carried out a number of training operations with an aim to enhance the ability to operate joint air missions and exchange expertise.

The training also included carrying out joint flights by multi-tasking fighters as well as practicing in several missions to attack enemy targets and defending vital locations.

The training demonstrated the high level of professionalism for participating forces of both countries.

Last week, number of commanders and officials of the armed forces of both countries witnessed one of the training stages conduct in the UAE. The training included carrying out joint flights by the multi-tasking fighters.

The witnessed-joint training aimed at practicing several missions to attack enemy targets and defending other vital ones.

The training demonstrated, the high level of professionalism for both participating forces, which reflected the extent to which the air forces of both countries possess human and technical capabilities, combat readiness, and the ability to work jointly in various circumstances.

Members of the Egyptian Air Forces participating in the Egyptian-Emirati joint air exercise [Zayed-3] arrived August 2, at Al Dhafra Air Base, in the United Arab Emirates.

This joint training came as part of supporting and strengthening military cooperation and joint coordination between the Egyptian and Emirati armed forces through the implementation of several joint exercises in various specialties.

The Egyption and Emirati last joint air exercise [Zayed-3] lasted for two weeks and was concluded in May.

Egypt Today