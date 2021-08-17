Egypt: FM, Japanese Counterpart Hold Talks in Cairo

16 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri held on Monday 16/8/2021 a session of talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.

The two top diplomats discussed the ways of boosting the special Egyptian-Japanese ties in the various fields as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat met on Sunday with Japanese Ambassador to Egypt Masaki Noke to discuss Egyptian-Japanese economic relations and future development cooperation projects.

Japan supports Egypt's development vision and its quest to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs) through concessional development financing agreements across many sectors, including transport, tourism and antiquities, according to the minister.

The cooperation portfolio between the Arab Republic of Egypt and Japan started since 1954 and varies in many sectors to support the government's priorities for improving the level of children's health care, JICA is currently providing a grant to construct a seven-storey building behind the main hospital building to improve the hospital's efficiency to receive more patients and provide better health care for children.

