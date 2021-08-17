Egypt Reports 101 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths On Sunday

16 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt reported 101 new coronavirus cases on Sunday 15/8/2021 bringing the total infection tally officially to 285,358 since the outbreak began in February 2020, said the Egyptian Health Ministry in its daily coronavirus update statement.

The health ministry also reported in its statement 4 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 16,619.

The statement added that 233 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 234,114.

Ahram Online

More From: Egypt Online

